President Donald Trump once again on Monday asserted that the US killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani while terming him the “number one terrorist in the world by every account”.

Defending the action, Trump claimed that General Soleimani killed a lot of Americans as well as other people because of which the US decided to murder him.

Taking potshots at the opposition Democratic Party, he added: “When the Democrats try and defend him, it is a disgrace to our country.”

His comments come days after the US House of Representatives last week passed a resolution limiting President Donald Trump’s power to carry out military action against Iran.

The non-binding resolution is to remind Trump of the key role of Congress in approving any military attack abroad, a move being seen as an attempt to circumscribe the power of the White House to unilaterally undertake “military action” against Iran.

In a 224-194 vote, the Democratic majority in the House approved the resolution which was introduced by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

The resolution came a day after Iran on January 8 launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing US troops in Iraq. The strikes were in retaliation to the killing of General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

However, no loss of lives has been reported in the attack.

On January 3, President Trump had ordered the death of Gen Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, considered a hero in Iran.

However, the House was not notified of the early morning operation.