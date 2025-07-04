Delhi sees 9 consecutive ‘satisfactory’ AQI days, over 28,000 MT of legacy waste cleared in 24 hours

Delhi recorded its ninth consecutive day of ‘Satisfactory’ air quality on Friday, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 78, according to the daily Environmental Health Bulletin.

Punjabi Bagh and Vivek Vihar, once considered pollution hotspots, were among the best-performing locations, with AQI levels at 67.

The Delhi government attributed the improvement to ongoing interventions, including road dust mitigation, legacy waste removal, and awareness campaigns.

“We are working round the clock to clean Delhi’s air, land, and streets. Every landfill reduced, every clean air day earned — it reflects collective will and disciplined action,” said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Data released by the government shows that 28,660 metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste were cleared from three landfill sites on July 3 alone — Bhalswa accounted for over half the total, with 15,177 MT removed. Additional waste processing included over 24,000 MT of inert material and 2,737 MT of refuse-derived fuel.

Routine civic work during the same 24-hour period saw 10,795 MT of garbage lifted citywide, along with mechanized sweeping of 6,419 km of roads and water sprinkling over 1,363 km. Over 2,200 MT of construction and demolition waste was also collected.

Sirsa also participated in a workshop organised by TERI to train environmental educators. The initiative aims to build a cadre of “master trainers” to promote sustainable practices across communities.

“We are ensuring that Delhi doesn’t just become cleaner and healthier — every citizen must also become a stakeholder in this environmental transformation,” he said.

The government noted that these efforts align with the broader Viksit Delhi agenda, combining waste management, air quality improvement, and citizen engagement to move towards a cleaner capital.

