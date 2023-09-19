Debris from missing F-35 fighter jet found in South Carolina

The United States military has announced the discovery of debris from a missing F-35 fighter jet, a day after seeking the public’s assistance in locating wreckage from the elusive aircraft. The incident occurred after the pilot ejected from the aircraft under undisclosed circumstances.

The debris field, belonging to the F-35B Lightning II jet that vanished on Sunday, was located on Monday in the rural Williamsburg County of South Carolina. Authorities had concentrated their search efforts around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, north of Charleston. That was the jet’s last known location. The found debris has been positively identified as the wreckage of the missing plane.

These F-35 jets, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, come with a hefty price tag of approximately $80 million each.

The disappearance of the fighter F-35 jet occurred over South Carolina when the pilot ejected for reasons yet unknown, leading the base to reach out on social media, appealing to the public for any relevant information. Fortunately, the pilot safely parachuted into a North Charleston neighborhood, while the F-35 continued to fly, described by some as being in a “zombie state.”

Authorities are now actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the pilot’s ejection. The aircraft and the pilots both belonged to the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501. This squadron stations in Beaufort, in close proximity to the Atlantic coast of South Carolina.

In a statement, Joint Base Charleston revealed its collaboration with units and leaders from the Marines and Navy. They also worked closely with the FAA, Civil Air Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies throughout South Carolina. The base confirmed the utilization of “both ground and air assets” in the ongoing search and recovery efforts.