Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » World » Death toll from devastating cyclone in Brazil reaches 13

Death toll from devastating cyclone in Brazil reaches 13

The death toll from the extra-tropical cyclone that lashed southern Brazil over the weekend has increased to 13, with four people still missing, said the country’s civil defence agency.

IANS | New Delhi | June 19, 2023 1:11 pm

Death toll from devastating cyclone in Brazil reaches 13 (photo:IANS)

Advertisement

The death toll from the extra-tropical cyclone that lashed southern Brazil over the weekend has increased to 13, with four people still missing, said the country’s civil defence agency.

The devastation caused by the storms and floods that began on June 16, have affected more than 40 towns in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, which borders neighbouring Uruguay and Argentina, reports Xinhua news agency.

The search operation for those missing is still going on, the civil defence agency confirmed.

More than half a million people were left without electricity over the weekend and 4,913 people were displaced, it added.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged federal aid to the affected area.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

707 women gave birth to children during Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat: Union Health Ministry
Nitish Kumar's prepaid electric meters people of Bihar are fed up of
Radar movement of Biparjoy tracked: Red Alert sounded in Jalore, Barmer districts of Rajasthan

Advertisement