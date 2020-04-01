US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is strongly considering a ban on travel from Brazil, where his close ally Jair Bolsonaro dismisses the danger of the coronavirus.

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump said that he is “absolutely looking at a ban” on travel to the United States from Latin America’s biggest country.

Last month, Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was found exposed to the novel Coronavirus later.

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the deadly coronavirus has risen to 41,07.

More than 828,240 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and territories since the pandemic broke out in China in December. Of these cases, at least 164,900 are now considered recovered.

The Trump administration has already barred travel from major US economic partners including China and the European Union as part of a global effort to halt the spread of the virus.

Despite a rising number of cases reported in Brazil, Bolsonaro is actively promoting his belief that people should continue to work and travel, saying the country should face the virus “like a man, damn it, not a boy.”

The past 24 hours brought 4,396 more deaths — 849 of them in Spain, 837 in Italy and 612 in the United States — while 70,404 new cases emerged.

The worst affected country by deaths is Italy, which registered its first fatality in late February, now has 12,428 deaths for 105,792 cases — 4,053 of which emerged Tuesday. The Italian authorities say 15,729 people have recovered.

The United States has listed the most diagnosed cases with 174,467 people contaminated and 6,038 recovered.

(With inputs from agency)