The Pakistan government has extended the suspension of domestic and international flight operations in the country until April 21 in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, said a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“As per decision of the government of Pakistan, the suspension of International and Domestic Flight Operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Tuesday April 21, 11.59 p.m.,” The Express Tribune quoted the notification as saying on Thursday.

Earlier, the CAA had said that diplomatic, special/cargo flights and flights of national carrier to/from Pakistan holding special approval from the competent authority for transporting stranded passengers would be exempted from the ban.

On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the situation in the country due to the pandemic could worsen in the days to come.

On Tuesday, Army chief Gen Bajwa held a meeting with his top Generals during which he reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security issues with particular emphasis on latest situation arising from COVID-19, said a statement issued by the army.

The generals, who attended the meeting through video link from respective Headquarters, reviewed the deployment of troops assisting civil administration across the country.

Appreciating the troops in the field for efforts so far, COAS directed all commanders to extend maximum assistance in moving critical resources and reaching out to mitigate suffering of people in far flung areas, the statement said.

The decision comes as Pakistan has registered a total of 4,474 confirmed coronavirus cases with 65 fatality.

The government has extended partial lockdown till April 14 and constantly asking people to stay indoors and follow social distancing.