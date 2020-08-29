Canada on Friday extended the current ban on international travel till September 30 in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said, “Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month — until September 30, 2020 — to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities”.

The restrictions, which were first imposed for a 30-day period and have been extended since every month, prohibit all non-essential or discretionary travel to Canada from countries other than the US.

This includes any leisure travel, such as vacation, for non-Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Canadians who choose to travel abroad, including to the US, will be required to self-isolate upon their return.

In June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that the COVID-19 pandemic remains serious in Canada.

On May 23, Trudeau had announced that his government was ready to track the contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19 by making tracing calls every day.

Trudeau also expanded the scope of, and eligibility for the program since first promising it in March.

The agreement, which prohibits non-essential travel between Canada and the US, remains in effect until July 21.

Under the agreement, essential workers, such as truckers and health workers, are allowed to cross the border.

Friday’s announcement does not affect the Canada-US border, which will remain closed to all non-essential travel until September 21.