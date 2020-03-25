Three US sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the first cases reported on a US Navy ship currently on deployment, according to the officials on Tuesday.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly told media that the three have been evacuated and all those they had come into contact with on the vessel, which has more than 5,000 personnel on board, have been quarantined.

The ship was last in port in Vietnam 15 days ago but Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said it was difficult to connect the cases to a particular port visit.

Last month, an additional 99 people had tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise ship off the Japan coast.

The US was the first country to evacuate its citizens from the ship but Australia, Canada, Italy, and Hong Kong have indicated they will follow suit. On land, cases in Japan rose to 65, with authorities warning that the outbreak is entering a “new phase” and advising people to avoid large gatherings.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by nearly 10,000 while about 150 Americans died in a day even as President Donald Trump hoped to reopen the country’s economy by Easter, April 12.

China is at the top with 81,591 cases followed by Italy at 69,176, the US at 54,893, Spain at 42,058, Germany at 32,991, Iran at 24,811 and France at 22,633 etc.