In a recent development of the deadly Coronavirus which has gripped China, first death has been reported from the Philippines.

According to The Guardian, it was a 44-year-old Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected. He appears to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines. “This is the first reported death outside China,” Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO representative to the Philippines, said. “However, we need to take into mind that this is not a locally acquired case. This patient came from the epicentre of this outbreak.”

Globally, more than 14,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 300 deaths as of Sunday afternoon have been reported.

Meanwhile, India’s second case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, three days after the southern state-reported country’s first case of the viral infection that originated in China. On Thursday, Kerala reported India’s first case of coronavirus – a medical student studying in China’s Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak. She was quarantined at a hospital in Thrissur after she “self-reported” throat infection, the government said.