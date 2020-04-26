The Pakistan government on Saturday extended the suspension of international flight till May 15, according to the country’s aviation division.

In a statement, the division said the suspension has been extended up to 11.59 pm, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, the government had extended the suspension until April 21.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the countrywide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic for 15 more days until May 9 amid doctors warnings against easing restrictions.

Khan, while allowing relaxation in the lockdown to allow these industries to work, warned of action if set procedures were flouted.

Addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said the lockdown had been extended in consultation with the governments of the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

As of Sunday morning, the country has reported 12,657 coronavirus cases, with 265 deaths.

Earlier, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that the railways would set up a special quarantine train comprising of 30 coaches in Balochistan.

According to authorities, Pakistan would also allow some foreign airlines to bring back about 40,000 Pakistani nationals stranded abroad.

Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll was at 201,907 as of Saturday afternoon, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures. The actual death toll is believed to be far higher.