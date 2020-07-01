Canada has extended the incumbent ban on international travellers until July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to authorities.

Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) said, “The government remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada,”

They implemented a series of measures, including the ban on entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens and permanent residents, to stem the spread of COVID-19 in mid-March.

The ban, which also allows the immediate family members of Canadian citizens, diplomats and aircrews to come into Canada, expired on Tuesday night.

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that the COVID-19 pandemic remains serious in Canada.

On May 23, Trudeau had announced that his government was ready to track the contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19 by making tracing calls every day.

The agreement, which prohibits non-essential travel between Canada and the US, remains in effect until July 21.

Under the agreement, essential workers, such as truckers and health workers, are allowed to cross the border.

Tuesday’s extension comes after the European Union agreed to allow tourists from 15 countries to enter the EU beginning tomorrow.

Canada is one of the 15 countries on a safe list, while the US has been excluded.

Trudeau also expanded the scope of, and eligibility for the program since first promising it in March.

Last week, Trudeau dismissed a proposal to relax the ban on international travellers and said that moving too quickly could spark a second wave of the coronavirus in Canada.

The act has been extended to August 31.