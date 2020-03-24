US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that his wife and First Lady, Melania Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

On being asked about the First Lady’s condition, President Trump said, “She’s fine,” at a news briefing at the White House.

This is the first time the President has confirmed that his wife was not infected with the disease, according to the media report.

“The First Lady was tested on the same night as President Trump was tested, out of an abundance of caution. The test was negative,” CNN quoted White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham as saying also on Monday.

Earlier, Trump had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Trump agreed to the test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have both tested negative for the deadly virus.

The COVID-19 caseload in the US is over 41,000, the death toll has topped 540 and New York has become the new epicentre with 99 deaths.

Earlier, Trump had advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no gatherings with 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

Last week, the president announced a national state of emergency, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as he vowed to “vastly” ramp up testing capacity.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused alarm as it has crossed global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.