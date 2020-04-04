South Korea on Saturday decided to extend its social distancing campaign for another two weeks amid a slowing but still continuing coronavirus spread.

The decision came in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who insisted the country had no choice but to maintain a high-level social distancing drive “for some time”, Yonhap news Agency reported.

Chung Sye-kyun said in a meeting, “We have no choice but to continue an intense social distancing drive for some time in the future”.

People have been advised to keep a social distance of at least 2 metres from each other since South Korea reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on January 20.

Globally, the overall number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 1,099,389 and 58,901 deaths, while 226,603 people have recovered from the disease.

Under the renewed government drive, the people will be advised to avoid public gatherings, including church services, until at least April 19.

Earlier, the country declared no-tolerance stance toward those who violate self-isolation rules due to the coronavirus pandemic and warned that violators will face legal punishment or deportation.

South Korea has required all arrivals from Europe and the US.to undergo stricter quarantine procedures and to remain in 14-day self-isolation due to spikes in imported cases.

South Korea confirmed 94 new infection cases on Friday, taking the total to 10,156.

The country’s death toll increased to 177, with three more fatalities also reported on Friday.