The Nepal government has decided to extend the suspension of all domestic and international flights till May 15 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement of the decision was made by the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 on Saturday, The Himalayan Times reported.

Earlier in the month, the committee had extended the suspension of international flights till April 30 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and also decided to renew visas of tourists stranded amidst the lockdown in the country free of cost.

Member Secretary of the Committee Narayan Prasad Bidari told that a Cabinet meeting on Sunday would decide whether or not to extend the lockdown.

According to the TIA immigration office, more than 2,500 foreigners have left for their home countries in chartered flights since the imposition of lockdown in the country.

According to Dhananjaya Regmi, CEO of Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), some 1,360 tourists are stranded in places like Lukla and Pokhara.

Nepal has been under lockdown since March 24 after the second COVID-19 case was reported.

The country has reported 49 coronavirus cases, with no fatality.

Earlier, the government has also decided to set up quarantine facilities at provincial and local levels as a precautionary measure to provide quick treatment to people infected with the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, prominent industrialist and Norvic International Hospital chairman Basanta Kumar Chaudhary has announced to donate NPR 100 million to fund.