Dozens of protesters in a Ukrainian town attacked buses carrying evacuees from the coronavirus-hit China, according to the report on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, 45 Ukrainians and 27 foreign nationals were flown from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly outbreak, to Kharkiv, BBC reported.

Six buses then drove them to the hospital in Novi Sanzhary, in the central Poltava region, where they were attacked by the protesters lighting bonfires and hurling stones.

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) said a fake email claiming to be from the health ministry falsely said some evacuees had contracted the virus, the statement added.

Ukraine has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus and the Health Ministry said that none of the evacuees was sick.

Ukraine’s diplomatic mission added that three Ukrainians and a resident of Kazakhstan had been left behind in China because they had reported having a fever.

The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus has gone up to 2,236 with 118 more deaths reported, mostly from the hard-hit Hubei province, while the overall confirmed infection cases have climbed to 75,465.

Hubei Province, a centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 411 new confirmed cases and 115 new deaths on Thursday, according to the provincial health commission on Friday.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused alarm as it has crossed global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.