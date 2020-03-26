The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has increased to 1,041 as of Thursday, while the death toll was recorded at eight, according to authorities.

The cases were reported in Sindh 414; Balochistan 115; Punjab 296; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 121; 84 Gilgit-Baltistan; Islamabad 15; and one in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, The Express Tribune reported.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the second meeting of the National Coordination Committee on the outbreak in the country.

A lockdown has been imposed in Sindh to contain the spread of the virus.

Other provinces and federal territories have also imposed partial lockdowns.

Earlier this week, PM Khan called for unity with responsibility to win the war against deadly virus.

Khan told people to support the government in its efforts against the disease by staying at home to judge themselves, avoiding attending public gatherings, taking other precautionary measures and going for medical checkup only if they have COVID-19 symptoms, according to the media report.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported the first coronavirus death.

Gilgit-Baltistan, which has a high percentage of coronavirus cases in the country compared to its population, has a negligible number of operational ventilators and remoteness leading to a severe shortage of medical equipments.

The number of deaths around the world from the novel Coronavirus cases is slated to have crossed 19,000.