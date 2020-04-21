The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in India rose to 590 Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases crossed the 18,000 mark to reach 18, 601 including 3,251 people who have been treated and discharged, according to the latest data by the health ministry. 31 people have died and 945 confirmed cases have been reported since Monday evening.

Global deaths in the coronavirus pandemic passed 170,000 on Tuesday according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 2.47 million cases worldwide. Just under a quarter of global deaths, 42,000, have been in the US. The UK has nearly 126,000 cases and more than 16,500 deaths.

US President Donald Trump announced plan to suspend immigration to US. US president Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will “temporarily suspend” immigration to the US, referring to the “Invisible Enemy,” a term he has used in the White House press briefings and on Twitter to refer to coronavirus.

Meanwhile taking a historical hit, oil price fell to below zero in US due to coronavirus. The US oil market collapsed into negative prices for the first time in history as North America’s oil producers run out of space to store an unprecedented oversupply of crude left by the pandemic. However, Trump has downplayed the oil price drop, saying it’s only “short term”.

World Health Organization director-general Adhanom Ghebreyesus Tedros warned that the worst is still ahead of us. Ghebreyesus cautioned countries that have began loosening lockdown laws, saying ‘easing restrictions is not the end of the epidemic in any country’.