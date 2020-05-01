India recorded the largest single-day jump of 1,993 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 35,043 cases, including 1,147 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that 73 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness were reported from different parts of the country since yesterday.

130 districts across the country are marked as hotspots or Red Zones where strict containment measures are in place to check the spread of COVID-19, according to the government data. 319 districts are marked as Green Zones,which are least affected by the virus, and 284 districts have been identified as Orange Zones. Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune are in Red Zones. Over the last two weeks, the number of hotpots have reduced from 170 to 130, according to government data.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than a million people have now recovered from coronavirus infection, with the total currently at 1,014,524. Infections worldwide stand at 3,256,570 and 233,363 people have died in the pandemic so far.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and will self-isolate from the government on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the jobless toll in US amounts to more than 18.4% of the working-age population, a level not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the decisions the UK government has taken. Speaking at the UK government’s daily press conference, Johnson said that the NHS has not been overwhelmed at any stage, reports The Guardian.