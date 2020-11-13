The coronavirus cases worldwide is witnessing a spike in last few days as in US, daily cases are now close to 1.5 lakh. As per the reports, for the last 9 days, they have been over 1 lakh every day.

Across Europe, countries like Italy, UK, France, Germany etc are having 20,000 to 40,000 cases per day in recent times.

In South America, Brazil is getting 30,000 plus cases every day.

Other countries across the globe are also seeing sharp increases. Overall, at global level, there is a clear and big spike.

India has recorded 44,879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which has pushed the country’s Covid-19 tally to 87 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total coronavirus caseload stands at 87,28,795 with 4,84,547 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 5.55 per cent of the total caseload.

Over the last few days, Delhi has reported a record daily spike in its Covid-19 cases. The national capital has reported 104 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is the highest fatalities reported due to the highly contagious Covid-19 virus in one day.

Delhi has reported a spike of 7,053 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its tally to 4,67,028 and 7,332 fatalities.

The third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi is worse than the first two instances of a major spike in coronavirus cases in June and September said Balram Bhargava, director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.