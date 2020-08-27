The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rose to 3,717,156 with 47,161 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the national Ministry of Health.

The nationwide death toll has risen by 1,085 to 117,665 people in the same period.

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.8 million Covid-19 patients, according to Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the eldest son of President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation despite having no symptoms.

Earlier this month, President Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto had tested positive for the virus.

Last month, Bolsonaro himself tested positive for the virus spending three weeks in quarantine. Eight of his cabinet ministers and 11 of Brazil’s 27 governors, including Doria, have also tested positive.

His wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and the country’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes were also infected.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University’s data, the global case tally stands at 24,032,128 while the death toll stands at 822,480.