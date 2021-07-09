Amidst concerns over the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant, Libya on Friday closed its border with neighbouring Tunisia.

Tunisia is facing a crisis situation with the rise in infections with the Delta variant which collapsed the country’s health system. Therefore, Libyan government decided to close the air and land borders for a week, Xinhua news agency quoted Tripoli’s spokesman Mohamed Hamuda as saying.

Meanwhile, Libya is planning to bring back its citizens stranded in the Tunisian territory.

schools and universities in Libya have closed temporarily until the Eid Al-Adha holiday, which is expected to start on July 20.

Tunisia has been hit by an outbreak of the Delta variant, which caused record infections and deaths and forced many cities in the country to impose lockdown against the pandemic.

Libya has recorded 199,526 COVID-19 cases, with 180,204 recoveries and 3,227 deaths. On Thursday the total number of COVID-19 cases rose by 1,384.

