After a decisive victory of Boris Johnson in one of the UK’s most historic general election, thousands of people took to the streets to protests in London against PM Johnson, during which demonstrators clashed with police, according to reports on Saturday.

On Friday evening, protesters descended on Whitehall, central UK, waving flags and placards while shouting “not my Prime Minister” just hours after Johnson pledged to heal the divisions of Brexit, as he returned to Downing Street after securing a crushing victory in Thursday’s election over Labour, The Daily Mail reported.

But despite almost 14 million people voting in favour of Johnson’s government, the comparatively tiny crowd, seemingly unable to get over the election result, became embroiled in violent clashes with the police.

Observers across the political spectrum have called out the protesters for taking to the streets so soon after polls closed, and ridiculing them for thinking they will “overthrow” the Prime Minister with such a small number.

Hundreds of protesters were also at Trafalgar Square where clashes broke out with police.

A heavy police presence was seen close to the Cenotaph in Whitehall, which was cordoned off as the clashes broke out.

A landslide Conservative win would mark the ultimate failure of opponents of Brexit who plotted to thwart a 2016 referendum vote through legislative combat in parliament and prompted some of the biggest protests in recent British history.

An exit poll showed the Conservatives winning a landslide 368 seats, more than enough for a comfortable majority in the 650-seat parliament and the biggest Conservative national election win since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 triumph.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he would stand down as his party faced its worst electoral defeat in 84 years, but he did not set a date for his departure, adding that he would remain in charge during a period of reflection.

The Scottish National Party, which strongly opposes Brexit, would win 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland, the poll said, setting the scene for it to demand a second independence vote after secession was rejected by 55% to 45% in 2014.