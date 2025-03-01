Chinese President meets Russian security chief in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that China and Russia are friendly neighbours and true friends, Xi said he and President Vladimir Putin have communicated twice this year, making overarching plans for the development of China-Russia relations and having in-depth exchanges on a series of major international and regional issues.

He said the two sides should maintain close communication at all levels to fully implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state and promote permanent good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Shoigu conveyed President Putin’s cordial greetings to President Xi, saying that President Putin highly values the sincere friendship and close contact with President Xi, Xinhua news agency reported.

The relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level and do not target any third party, Shoigu said.

Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi also held a strategic dialogue with Shoigu on Friday.

Wang noted that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations will continue to remain rock-solid and unshakable.

Recently, leaders of both sides had a phone conversation after the video meeting at the beginning of the year and conducted communication on deepening strategic coordination and promoting the stability of the international situation. This fully reflected the high level and particularity of China-Russia relations and highlighted the responsible role played by the heads of state of the two major powers, Wang said.

He called on the two sides to stick to the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain close coordination, and continue to deepen mutual trust and cooperation in strategic security.