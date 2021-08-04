China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

China had reined in its outbreak but it apparently has escalated to become the worst with dozens of cases around the country, a city closed down, and punishment of its local leaders.

Now, the country is on high alert as an outbreak of cases connected to the international airport in the eastern city of Nanjing touched at least 17 provinces.

China reported 71 new cases of Covid-19 from local transmission on Wednesday, more than half of them in coastal Jiangsu province, of which Nanjing is the capital.

In Wuhan, the central city where the first cases of Covid-19 were identified in late 2019, mass testing has shown some of its newly reported cases have a high degree of similarity to cases discovered in Jiangsu province.

Those cases have been identified as being caused by the highly transmissible delta variant that first was identified in India.