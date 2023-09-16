Good news from Kerala, no fresh Nipah case; 11 more test negative

No fresh case of Nipah was reported from Kerala’s Kozhikode. This was confirmed by State Health Minister Veena George on Saturday.

Addressing the media in Kozhikode, Veena George said 11 samples collected from people, including those listed in the high-risk category, tested negative for the virus.

The minister also informed that there was no new positive case and the condition of the nine-year-old boy, under treatment, has improved. She said efforts were on to trace those who are on the contact list of those who are infected with the virus, and efforts are also being made to find the places where the deceased persons have travelled.

“Two people who tested positive the other day have no symptoms. Similarly, the treating doctors say that there is no need to give antibodies to the patients who are currently undergoing treatment,” Veena George said.

The health minister also stated that the Centre has been requested to speed up the process of delivering the antibody from other countries

Kerala reported six Nipah cases including two deaths till Friday. At present, 21 people are put in isolation at Kozhikode Government Medical College. At the same time, four people are currently undergoing treatment

Meanwhile, educational institutions in Kozhikode district have been restricted from conducting physical classes. The district administration has ordered to switch classes in all educational institutions to online mode indefinitely as part of the preventive measures against the Nipah outbreak.

As per the order issued by the Kozhikode district collector, educational institutions including tuition centres and coaching centres are restricted from conducting physical classes.