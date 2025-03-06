China pushes ahead with BRI projects in Myanmar to gain influence

China is pressing ahead with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in Myanmar, an aggressive approach that analysts believe is aimed at increasing Beijing’s foothold in the region.

“China is trying to further its interest in Myanmar through BRI projects that include the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, hydropower, cross-border industrial zones, and connectivity, such as high-speed railway networks and the Kyaukphyu deep seaport. These projects have been grappling with delay due to conflict in the region,” Myanmar’s leading media outlet Irrawaddy reported on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia, during her visit to Mandalay last week, reportedly met Junta-appointed Mandalay Region Chief Minister Myo Aung and stressed on strengthening safety for Chinese personnel in the region.

Earlier, the Chinese projects in the region had come under fire in Mandalay due to clashes between the ethnic armed organisations in their anti-regime operation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had flown to Myanmar and asked the military leaders to ensure security of Chinese projects in Myanmar.

Reportedly, China began talks with ethnic armies on its border to halt their offensive against the Myanmar regime. It led to a ceasefire in January. The engagement with the Junta and ethnic rebel groups reveals a dual-track strategy aimed at increasing Chinese influence in the region.

Earlier this week, a top expert on security dynamics in Southeast Asia, especially in and around Myanmar, voiced her concerns over growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

Miemie Winn Byrd, a security analyst from the Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies (APCSS), in an interview with Irrawaddy, stated that the presence of Chinese security companies in Myanmar under the military Junta’s private security laws poses a major threat of turning the country into a “client state”.

Myanmar’s military junta introduced the ‘Private Security Services Law’ in February, which enables Chinese private security organisations to be stationed in Myanmar. These laws enable Beijing to protect its interests in Myanmar, including the BRI projects. The law allows Chinese security companies to officially establish their foothold across Myanmar, as Chinese projects are spread in most parts of the region.