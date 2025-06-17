Census 2027 will help shape a developed India: Darjeeling MP

After a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and administrative constraints, the central government has officially announced that the next national Census will begin on 1st March 2027.

This mammoth exercise will be conducted across the country, with the exception of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where it will commence earlier on 1 October, 2026, owing to seasonal and geographical considerations.

The Census, conducted by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, will collect comprehensive data on population, socio-economic status, housing, employment, health, education, and access to public services. The information gathered will form the backbone of national planning and policymaking for the next decade, influencing everything from welfare schemes to infrastructure development and electoral boundaries.

Welcoming the announcement, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said: “This long-awaited Census is not just about counting people—it’s about understanding the nation. The data gathered will help shape our national priorities and will be critical to realising the vision of ‘Vikshit Bharat’ (Developed India), as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He further appealed to citizens of North Bengal: “I urge everyone in the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars to participate actively and provide accurate information so that no community is left out.”

To ensure both accuracy and inclusivity, the Registrar General’s office has already begun extensive preparations. Enumerators will receive dedicated training, awareness campaigns will be launched across all districts, and particular emphasis will be placed on reaching marginalized and remote populations, especially in hilly and tribal areas. The aim is to guarantee that every household, regardless of location or language, is accounted for.

For the first time, India’s Census will adopt advanced digital tools. Enumerators will use mobile applications for on-the-spot data collection, and in select regions, citizens will be given the option to self-enumerate online through a dedicated Census portal. This digital push is expected to streamline the process, reduce manual errors, and speed up data compilation.

Inclusion is a core priority. The government will deploy focused strategies to ensure that migrant workers, the urban homeless, and tribal populations are fully represented in the data. The Census will also update address-based databases, which are essential for improving public delivery systems in health, education, welfare, and housing.

The ministry of home affairs and ministry of electronics and information technology are jointly working to ensure data privacy and security during digital enumeration. Updated standard operating procedures aligned with the Juvenile Justice Act and Mission Vatsalya will also guide personnel on protecting vulnerable populations such as children.

For international observers, the 2027 Census will be of global significance. As the world’s most populous democracy undertakes this colossal exercise, the results will shape future strategies in public health, urban planning, climate resilience, and economic development—both domestically and internationally.

Reinforcing the importance of public cooperation, MP Raju Bista said: “Participation in the Census is a civic responsibility. Every accurate data point contributes to building a more just, equitable, and developed India.”

The upcoming Census will not just enumerate the population—it will reflect the changing face of a dynamic, diverse, and emerging India.