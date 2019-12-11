An explosion occured in Bagram district in Afghanistan in the early of Wednesday which is close to the US airbase.

Militants detonated a massive car bomb and seized a building outside the main US and NATO military base in Bagram.

Bagram Airfield also known as Bagram Air Base is the largest US military base in Afghanistan.

In November, at least seven people were dead and many injured after a car bomb detonated during Kabul’s busy morning rush hour.

Earlier in August, 14 people were killed and more than a hundred wounded after a Taliban suicide car bomber detonated his vehicle outside a police station in Kabul.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes amid peace talks between the United States and the Taliban aimed at bringing the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan to an end.

On July 12, at least six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar. ISIL, which has a growing footprint in the region, claimed responsibility for the blast.

The August 7 attack was the 16th to target Kabul this year. At least 113 people have been killed and 732 others have been injured in the attacks.