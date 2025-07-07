BYC condemns crackdown on peaceful protest in Hub, calls it a violation of basic rights

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly condemned the violent crackdown by the Hub administration on a peaceful rally held in Hub Chowki, terming it a “shameful” act and a gross violation of human rights.

The protest was organised to denounce the extrajudicial killing of Zeeshan Zaheer, a BYC Panjgur member, allegedly by a state-backed death squad.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), BYC said, “The crackdown on a peaceful protest is a condemnable act. A large number of women, children, and relatives of forcibly disappeared persons participated in the rally. Despite the peaceful nature of the gathering, police resorted to aerial firing and tear gas shelling soon after it ended, arresting several protestors.”

Among those detained are four women — Sadiya, Samina, Aseela, and Mehtab — along with human rights activist Abdullah Baloch. BYC noted that more than 20 hours had passed since their arrest, yet no legal action had been initiated, and their whereabouts remained unknown.

The BYC further criticised the authorities for denying legal representation to the detainees. “When lawyers from the District Bar Council attempted to provide legal assistance, they were harassed and denied access to the detainees. Police claimed they were under pressure from intelligence agencies and could not disclose information.” the Committee said.

The District Bar Hub also issued a statement condemning the administration’s actions as unlawful and unconstitutional. BYC emphasised that the state’s use of force to suppress constitutionally protected protests was pushing the public further toward despair and instability.

“The state has distanced itself from the people by denying them their basic rights and resorting to violence. We demand the immediate release of all those detained, legal action against those responsible for the crackdown, and protection for the families of missing persons.” the BYC added.

Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful resistance, BYC declared, “The right to constitutional struggle and the dignity of citizens are non-negotiable. We will continue to stand with the oppressed in their pursuit of justice.”