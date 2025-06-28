BYC accuses Pakistan of choking Baloch economy by shutting Abdohi Border

The continued closure of the Abdohi border crossing in Kech district of Pakistan’s Balochistan has sparked growing outrage among local communities, who accuse the Pakistani state of using economic deprivation as a tool of exploitation and control, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated in a statement on X.

Traders, labourers, and civilians’ peaceful sit-in protest against the border’s closure continued for the second consecutive day. Protesters have vowed to continue until the border is reopened and their economic survival is secured.

Instead of offering dialogue or relief, Pakistani security forces reportedly used batons and threats to disperse the demonstrators. BYC condemned the use of force against unarmed civilians, calling it part of a broader pattern of state repression.

“The closure of the border is not an administrative matter. It is economic warfare against the Baloch people,” the BYC said in its public statement. “By controlling borders and denying trade routes, the state is weaponising poverty to suppress and dominate.”

Closed since March 19, 2025, the Abdohi border was a vital economic artery for the people of southern Balochistan. Its shutdown has robbed hundreds of families of their livelihoods, pushing many into poverty, hunger, and uncertainty. With limited local employment opportunities and systemic neglect by the state, the closure has triggered what BYC describes as an engineered humanitarian crisis.

The situation in Kech reflects a larger issue across Balochistan, where borders, roads, and trade routes are often arbitrarily sealed under military pretexts. At the same time, resource extraction continues unabated elsewhere, benefiting only elites and state-linked actors.

In a statement shared on X, BYC stated, “The prolonged closure is not just a logistical issue, but it is part of a larger pattern of control, where economic pressure is used as a tool to subjugate. In Balochistan, where corruption and underdevelopment already limit opportunities, closing the border has created a humanitarian crisis which is affecting everyone, and frustration continues to build.”

“The state must act immediately to reopen the border, respect the rights of its citizens, and halt the use of force against peaceful demonstrations. Ignoring these demands risks deepening resentment and resistance among a population already pushed to the brink,” it added.

The BYC has called on international human rights organisations and the United Nations to intervene, warning that continued silence will only embolden further abuses. “If this form of economic strangulation continues,” the BYC warned, “resistance will grow, and so will resentment.”