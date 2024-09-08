Logo

Logo

# World

BRICS EWG meet concludes

The BRICS Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting under Russian Presidency was held in Sochi, Russia. This was the second and final EWG meet.

SNS | New Delhi | September 8, 2024 6:43 pm

BRICS EWG meet concludes

The BRICS Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting under Russian Presidency was held in Sochi, Russia. (photo:PIB)

The BRICS Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting under Russian Presidency was held in Sochi, Russia. This was the second and final EWG meet.

The Indian delegation led by Dr Mahendra Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment participated in the deliberations of draft Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting declaration.

The declaration will be adopted during Labour and Employment Ministers’ meeting scheduled to be held on 9-10 September 2024, Ministry of Labour & Employment said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The EWG meeting focused on finalizing the Ministerial Declaration. The deliberations at the Employment Working Group Meeting began with delegates carrying forward outcomes from the previous meetings.

The priority areas for the discussions were strategies for life-long learning, vocational guidance, modernisation of employment services, ensuring safe and healthy working conditions, and social support mechanism, the informaton shared by the ministry said.

Apart from representatives of member states i.e Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the representatives of new member states, i.e., UAE, Egypt, Iran and representatives of International Labour Organization (ILO) and International Social Security Association (ISSA) also made suggestions on the priority issues.

Indian delegation emphasized the need for re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce to meet the demands of changing world of work.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Ukraine’s Debt

Ukraine’s recent debt restructuring stands as testament to its resilience amid adversity. Faced with the immense financial strain of a protracted conflict with Russia, Ukraine’s ability to negotiate one of the largest and fastest debt restructurings in modern history highlights the determination and strategic acumen of its economic leaders.

# Opinion

The Modi Surplus

Has the Modi government lifted India’s economic fortunes during its ten years in office? We know that India has become the fifth largest economy.