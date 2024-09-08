BRICS EWG meet concludes

The BRICS Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting under Russian Presidency was held in Sochi, Russia. This was the second and final EWG meet.

The Indian delegation led by Dr Mahendra Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment participated in the deliberations of draft Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting declaration.

The declaration will be adopted during Labour and Employment Ministers’ meeting scheduled to be held on 9-10 September 2024, Ministry of Labour & Employment said on Sunday.

The EWG meeting focused on finalizing the Ministerial Declaration. The deliberations at the Employment Working Group Meeting began with delegates carrying forward outcomes from the previous meetings.

The priority areas for the discussions were strategies for life-long learning, vocational guidance, modernisation of employment services, ensuring safe and healthy working conditions, and social support mechanism, the informaton shared by the ministry said.

Apart from representatives of member states i.e Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the representatives of new member states, i.e., UAE, Egypt, Iran and representatives of International Labour Organization (ILO) and International Social Security Association (ISSA) also made suggestions on the priority issues.

Indian delegation emphasized the need for re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce to meet the demands of changing world of work.