Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Tiwari is under home isolation and has asked people who came in his contact in the last few days to get themselves tested.

“An earlier Covid test conducted on April 19 had returned negative. Manoj Tiwari was supposed to travel to West Bengal for campaigning in the morning, but he got himself tested for Covid again on Wednesday evening after having body ache and irritation in the throat. This report has returned positive,” Neelkant Bakshi, former head of BJP media relations in Delhi said.

Tiwari, a star campaigner for the BJP, has campaigned for the party candidates in West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.

Tiwari has joined a long list of prominent political leaders who have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, “After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a ‘positive’ frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister & 85-year-old mother are in the same boat.”

Bengal Congress chief and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury tweeted, “I have been tested COVID positive. I request all who came in contact with me for the last seven days must comply with COVID protocols. I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform. I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away COVID from your lives.”

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too had tested positive for Covid-19 and he is presently under home isolation, while ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the AIIMS after contracting the disease.