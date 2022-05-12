Bill Gates tests positive For Covid-19

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Taking to his Twitter, Gates said, “I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again.”

I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

He further added that “I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.”

“The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work,” Gates added.

According to AP, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Gates has been vocal about the need for measures to bring the pandemic under control, specifically stressing access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. In October, the Gates Foundation announced it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.