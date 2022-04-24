Bilawal Bhutto to take oath as Pak Foreign Minister within 2 days

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will take oath as the country’s new Foreign Minister in a day or two, a top official said.

Bilawal was present at the time when the initial federal cabinet members took oath, however, he did not take the oath, Geo News reportedd.

But Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had assured that the PPP Chairman would take the oath after he returned to Pakistan.

In a conversation with journalists in London, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said Bilawal has left for Pakistan, after he held two meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to exchange views on political matters.

In their last meeting, the PML-N supremo and PPP chairman, the two key allies in the ruling coalition, discussed the way forward after a “constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament” and agree to work closely to “repair the rot across the board”, read a joint statement.

The joint statement said that during the meeting both leaders agreed that they have accomplished a great deal whenever they work together, the statement said, adding that it was resolved that at a crucial crossroads in history the imperative to work together to rebuild the country was seriously needed.

Matters relating to the broad roadmap for the future with the consensus of all democratic forces and the unfinished business left on the “Charter of Democracy” were also discussed in the meeting.