Biden ‘Determined’ to Get More War Aid for Zelensky

While meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Ukraine despite worries that the country’s sluggish counteroffensive and resistance from conservative Republicans could jeopardize further military aid.

“I’m relying on the US Congress to make wise decisions. When asked if he was certain that Congress would support providing further help to Kyiv, Biden responded, “There is no option”.

Zelenskiy’s trip’s outcome depends on whether a small but critical portion of the Republican majority in the US House authorizes additional funding once current funds expire at the end of the month. This week, a number of preliminary votes on financing bills fell short, raising concerns about a larger government shutdown and a halt to aid to Ukraine.

“The people of Ukraine have shown enormous bravery, enormous bravery, that has inspired the world,” Biden remarked on Thursday at the White House. “The American people are committed to ensure that we do everything in our power to ensure that the rest of the world stands with you, along with our partners and allies,” he said.

Biden announced that he had approved $325 million in extra security help and that the first Abrams tanks will be sent to Ukraine the following week.

Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude to Biden for the help, calling it “a very powerful package.” “It has exactly what our soldiers need right now,” he added.

Before the meeting, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed his continued confidence that there would be significant bipartisan support to continue supporting Ukraine until “all the other elements going into these negotiations that have nothing to do with Ukraine are settled.”

The White House also disclosed a package of military aid that consists of equipment for air defence, HIMARS system ammunition, and other weapons.

“These capabilities will help Ukraine harden its defences ahead of what is likely to be a tough winter, filled with renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, to try and deprive innocent people of necessities like heat and electricity,” Sullivan added.