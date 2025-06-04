Bengal recorded first Covid death this year

West Bengal recorded first Covid-19 death since January on Tuesday, virtually giving an alert to the state healthcare administration particularly at a time when the situation was getting back to normalcy after the post-pandemic period that had ravaged the world during 2021-22.

The cycle of any disease is counted from January to December.

A 43-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at a premier private hospital in the Alipore area for the past one week, died of a novel coronavirus infection.

The patient had several comorbidities like cardiac and kidney ailments. Her condition deteriorated during the past 48 hours, according to the hospital sources.

The JN.1 variant of the novel coronavirus claimed its first victim in Kolkata.

The dashboard on Covid-19 of the ministry of health, states a 43-year old female died with acute coronary syndrome, septic shock and acute kidney injury.

The West Bengal health department at Swasthya Bhaban in Salt Lake is yet to issue any official release in connection with Covid-19-affected cases and total number of patients admitted to hospitals though the deadly viral disease has been spreading its network regularly.

Since Monday, West Bengal has recorded 41 new cases taking the total cases to 372 in the state.

The latest strain of the virus has claimed the lives of one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and two in Maharashtra since Monday.

The JN.1 variant is a new strain of the Omicron and spreads easily. The JN.1 variant carries an additional mutation in its spike protein, the part of the virus that allows it to attach to and enter human cells.

Public health researchers in Kolkata are not yet certain whether it is transmitted faster or causes symptoms different from the previous variants, including Omicron.

The symptoms of the JN.1 variant are mild fever, which lasts for a short time, mostly dry cough, sore throat, runny or congested nose, headache, fatigue and in some cases body ache.

The Swasthya Bhaban is yet to issue any advisory on the latest strain though several other states have already issued advisories as precautionary measures.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to put up banners across the city for the residents to take precautionary measures like wearing masks, frequent washing of hands and social distance.

The health department workers of the civic body will be visiting the households enquiring about people with similar symptoms and co-morbidities, if any. Those with influenza-like symptoms and severe acute respiratory infections could be isolated.

Doctors in the city hospitals maintain, those with co-morbidities are at risk, like in the previous strains.

Nationally, active cases as of Tuesday morning are 4,026.