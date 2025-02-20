BD SSC 2025 revised exam schedule released on official website

The 2025 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Bangladesh and their equivalents are set to commence on 10 April, with theoretical exams concluding on 13 May.

According to the revised schedule published on Wednesday, Bangladesh SSC practical exams will take place from 15 May to 22 May, 2025.

Advertisement

Some of the key guidelines for SSC candidates state that they must collect their admit cards from their respective institutions at least three days before the exams begin. Candidates must correctly enter their roll number, registration number, and subject codes on their OMR sheets, ensuring circles are properly filled. Answer sheets must not be folded.

Advertisement

Students must pass each component separately, including creative/written (theoretical), multiple-choice, and practical exams. Candidates may only sit for the exams for subjects listed on their registration forms and cannot opt for additional subjects, they said.

The guidelines also stated that marks for Physical Education, Health Science, Sports, and Career Education will be based on continuous assessment, with results submitted online via the Bangladesh SSC Board’s official website educationboardresults.gov.bd

“Candidates may use a general scientific calculator, but smartwatches, smartphones, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Only the centre secretary is permitted to carry and use a mobile phone within the exam centre. The same attendance sheet will be used for theoretical, multiple-choice, and practical exams.

“Practical exams will be conducted at the designated exam centres or venues. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation of their results within seven days via an online SMS request,” the guidelines noted.

The Bangladesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2024 results were published on 12 May 2024 on the official website of BD SSC and the overall pass rate was 83.04%.