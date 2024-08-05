Bangladesh PM flees to India as thousands of protesters hit streets in Dhaka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly been moved to an undisclosed location as thousands of protesters, demanding her resignation, flooded streets in the capital, Dhaka.

According to international media reports, the prime minister and her sister were evacuated from their place to a “safe shelter” as the situation in the city deteriorated.

The current whereabouts of Sheikh Hasina remain unknown.

“Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina departed from Bangabhaban at around 2:30 pm on Monday on a military helicopter, accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana for a “safer place,” Bangladesh media reports claimed.

Shortly after she left, thousands of protesters, driven by demands for the prime minister’s resignation, entered her official residence.

According to Bangladesh’s The Daily Star reports, the protesters opened the gates of the Gono Bhaban and entered the premises of the prime minister’s residence around 3:00 PM today.

According to some reports, Hasina has gone to a “safer place” in India.

The protests, which initially began as a student-led movement against civil service quotas, has turned into a nationwide uprising against PM Hasina and her government.

The development comes in the wake of violent clashes on Sunday, which left at least 90 people dead, including 13 police officers, and hundreds more injured.

The violence has prompted the government to impose an indefinite nationwide curfew in a bid to restore order. Internet services were also cut off for several hours.

Since July, the anti-quota protests in Bangladesh have claimed the lives of at least 280 people as demonstrations have spiralled into broader anti-government agitation.