Bangladesh minority group condemns the attacks on minority areas

A human chain and protest march was organized by various organizations in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday to protest the violence and torture being perpetrated against religious minorities and ethnic communities across Bangladesh, Sammilita Sanatan Parishad, a minority alliance, said in a statement.

“Tariqul Islam, a local BNP leader, was murdered on May 22 in Dahramshiahati village of Sundali Union in Abhaynagar Upzila of Jessore district over a dispute over the lease of a fish enclosure,” it added.

“In the wake of this murder, 18-20 houses belonging to the traditional Hindu community in the village were set on fire and looted. Thirteen innocent Hindu families lost everything in the fire,” the statement said.

“In addition, 2 shops were set on fire and 4 shops were vandalised in Sundali Bazar of the Upazila. According to sources, the communal miscreants who attacked entered houses and looted cash and Gold ornaments. Then they gathered the furniture in one place and set it on fire,” it said.

“The victims claim that they were tortured and oppressed without any reason. The miscreants beat and injured at least 10 men and women. What crime did they commit?” the statement said.

“In addition, miscreants set fire to the Kali Temple in Sadar Garpara Union of Manikganj district. People of the Sreepur Hindu community in Magura district were robbed and robbed in their houses, leaving them unconscious,” it said.

“We strongly condemn and protest all these incidents and demand that the government, subject to a fair investigation of the incidents, bring the real perpetrators to justice, demand strict punishment, and provide compensation to the affected families,” the statement said.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the largest minority group in the country, on May 28 expressed outrage over the lack of arrests in a recent attack on minority families in Dohor Moshiahati, Jashore.

Despite a case being filed, no perpetrators have been detained in the five days since the incident, the group said on Wednesday in a statement.