Bangladesh crippled with second spell of floods

Bangladesh Floods:Heavy torrential rains have inundated large parts of northern and northeastern Bangladesh causing sever flood spell. Common life has come to a standstill in many areas as the country is facing one of the worst floods in its history. A huge population living near coasts has been displaced as several parts witnessed flooding were engulfed in water. Although there was some relief from rain since 22nd of June as water had been receding in many places but the fresh downpour has resulted in flooding of vast areas.

In the previous flood spell, the low-lying areas of Sylhet, such as Gowainghat, Beanibazar, Golapganj, Fenchuganj, Zakiganj upazilas were the worst hit along with areas of Sunamganj’s Dowarabazar, Chhatak, Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila and Sirajganj Sadar.

Dharla and Teesta rivers have been flowing above the danger level since Wednesday. The Bangladesh Water Development Board has confirmed that the water level in both the rivers is at least 70 cm above danger limit.

It is estimated that more than 7 million people have been affected by the floods in the last few days. Women and children are at a greater risk of drowning. Besides, in several areas, there is widespread diarrhea and water-borne diseases. The immediate need of the hour is to make drinking water available. It is also to be mentioned that healthcare facilities have been affected the most in the flood hit areas.

Villages and hamlets along the Indian border can be seen covered in water. Thousands of houses and complete neighbourhoods have been flooded. The delta nation is facing further possible disaster, as most of the tributaries and rivers are overflowing. Dams and reservoirs are filled to the brink, posing a greater threat.

Just as life was expected to be back to normal, the situation has started to worsen. Thousands of people from these areas are left in a dilemma.

Another major concern that has risen for the authorities is to make the relief material available to the affected people. The sphere of impact of the floods is massive and there are great challenges in terms of distribution and logistics of the material. Apart from the government, several private and non-government agencies have also come forth to make the relief material available for the masses.

The authorities are claiming that they have availability of enough relief material and food. While completely opposite to the government claims, people are crying foul. Most of the people affected claim that they either did not receive the food and material, or received a miniscule amount, which is not enough for them.

The flood hit people are facing a lot of hardships and the conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Md Nasir Uddin, Sub-divisional Engineer of WDB at Sirajganj said, ““The water level was receding for the last four days. But it has started rising again due to excessive rain upstream. If the rains continue, flood may hit the region again”.

People have started to shift to shelters out of fear. These shelters are operating on their maximum capacity and are running out of basic facilities. The next 24 hours are considered very crucial and they will decide the future course for the country.