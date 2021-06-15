Top Bangladeshi film star Pori Moni has filed a case against businessman Nasiruddin Mahmud and five other individuals alleging that they attempted to rape and murder her.

Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, is one of the top Bangladeshi film stars, and was recently included in the Forbes list of ‘Asia-Pacific’s Most Influential Celebrities’ on Social Media.

The case was filed on Sunday night at the Savar police station located in the outskirts of Dhaka under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Penal Code 307, Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Hil Kafi told IANS.

Addressing a press conference before filing the case, the actress alleged that Mahmud had assaulted and threatened to murder her at the Uttara Boat Club on the night of June 9, adding that she was rescued by the staff at the facility.

She added that at one point, the businessman forced her to drink by putting the neck of a bottle into her mouth, beat her up and tried to rape her at the same time.

Pori Moni also claimed that she tried to file a case in the Banani police station shortly after the incident but it was denied, adding that no one had helped her.

“I can’t commit suicide, if you get any news of my death, for sure, I’ll be killed by these guys, anytime, as I’m threatened by Nasiruddin,” she said.

In a Facebook post addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she said: “I was about two and a half years old when my mother died. Today, I need a mother. Please save me.

“I have asked for help from so many people. They always listen and say that they’ll ‘look into it’. But no one has helped me yet, I haven’t found justice in the last three or four days. I feel helpless right now.”

An official from the Savar police station, Kazi Mainul Islam said several teams of the law enforcement agencies are trying to nab the culprits.

IANS tried reaching out to the accused businessman on the phone, but it was switched off.