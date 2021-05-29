In an unfortunate incident, a woman was gangraped inside a moving minibus on Friday. Six suspects have been arrested and produced before a court in Bangladesh on Saturday

The incident took place at around 11.30 p.m in Savar’s Ashulia area of Dhaka.

The victim took a bus from Manikganj at around 6.30 p.m. to return to her home in Narayanganj. She arrived at the Nabinagar bus stand at around 8 p.m. to catch another bus. As she waiting for another public transport, a New Gram Bangla bus.

They said they would charge Tk 35 for a trip to Tongi Station Road. All the passengers were dropped off before reaching the destination. However, the driver took the bus and left for Savar Nabinagar again and closed the windows and doors of the bus, and then six people raped the woman in the running bus.

The six people which includes the driver and his assistant have been identified as Aryan, 18, Shaju, 20, Sumon Miah, 24, Monowar, 24, Shohag, 25, and Saiful Islam, 40.

The bus sped past them on C&B Bypass in Ashulia bridge area. Police chased the bus and intercepted it after crossing Jahangirnagar University.

But the driver changed the direction of the bus when it reached the Ashulia bridge area, the police said.

Checkpost police asked to stop the bus and rescued the victim.

“The victim said she was gang raped on the bus by the six men,” a police official told IANS.

The victim is being currently treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

