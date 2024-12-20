Balochistan: Understanding the crisis of ‘forcible disappearances’

Forcible disappearances in Balochistan have become one of the most urgent human rights issues in the region, particularly over the last two decades. These disappearances predominantly involve Baloch activists, intellectuals, and members of nationalist groups who are abducted by state security forces or unidentified armed groups.

Many of these individuals are held without charge, leaving their families in a state of uncertainty regarding their fate. While the issue has garnered international attention, efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable have largely proven ineffective.

To grasp the severity of this crisis, it is crucial to explore its historical context, the parties involved, the social repercussions, and the legal and political challenges at hand. Balochistan, a region divided among Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, has long been a hub of political unrest and ethnic tension.

The Baloch people have historically felt marginalised by the central governments of these countries, particularly following Pakistan’s creation in 1947. Despite Balochistan’s wealth of natural resources—including gas, minerals, and a strategic coastline—its people consistently assert that they are denied a fair share of the region’s wealth.

Over the years, Baloch nationalist movements have sought greater autonomy or independence, leading to violent insurgencies against the Pakistani state, which views these movements as threats to national unity and security.

The recent surge in forcible disappearances in Balochistan can be traced back to the escalation of military operations in the region during the early 2000s. These operations, aimed at suppressing insurgent groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the Baloch Republican Army (BRA), and the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), frequently target suspected separatists, political dissidents, and civilians.

Pakistani authorities, particularly the military and intelligence agencies, routinely deny any responsibility for these disappearances, often branding the victims as militants or terrorists.

However, human rights organisations, both local and international, accuse the Pakistani government of orchestrating these abductions to silence political opposition and instil fear among the Baloch population.

Accurate statistics on forcible disappearances are difficult to obtain due to underreporting and fear of retaliation.

Nevertheless, organisations like the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have documented an alarming number of disappearances over the years.

Estimates indicate that between 2001 and 2023, over 2,000 individuals have gone missing. These figures encompass activists, students, journalists, and ordinary citizens taken by security forces.

The actual number is likely higher, as many families are too frightened to report disappearances, and some cases remain unrecorded.

The abduction of Baloch activists has become a prevalent tactic employed by the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Frontier Corps (FC).

These agencies often operate with impunity, as many disappearances occur in areas with minimal media coverage, and victims are rarely presented before a court. Families of the disappeared are left without answers, facing limited options for seeking justice.

In some instances, individuals reappear months or even years later, frequently tortured and suffering from severe psychological distress, while many victims never return. These acts of enforced disappearance are not only illegal but also constitute clear violations of international human rights law.

Conversely, Baloch separatist groups are also implicated in forced disappearances, albeit to a lesser extent. These groups often target individuals they suspect of collaborating with the Pakistani state or military.

In such cases, the abducted individuals are accused of providing intelligence to authorities or supporting the military’s presence in Balochistan.

While these abductions may be viewed as acts of resistance against state repression, they have been heavily criticised for their indiscriminate nature, often ensnaring innocent civilians.

The actions of Baloch militant groups contribute to the overall atmosphere of fear and instability in the region. The state’s justifications for these disappearances are grounded in the necessity to maintain national security and combat terrorism.

Pakistani officials contend that Baloch insurgent groups are engaged in violent separatist movements, asserting that extreme measures, including enforced disappearances, are essential for restoring order.

They perceive these disappearances as part of broader counterinsurgency operations aimed at dismantling separatist networks. However, this justification is fiercely contested by human rights organisations, which argue that such actions are intended to silence dissent and suppress any form of political opposition.

The international community has increasingly voiced concerns regarding the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan.

Human rights organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have consistently condemned the actions of the Pakistani government, calling for an end to enforced disappearances and accountability for those responsible.

Despite this, international pressure has had limited success in bringing about meaningful change on the ground. The Pakistani government has persistently rejected external interference, characterising it as an infringement on the nation’s sovereignty.

Furthermore, Pakistan has yet to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, which came into effect in 2011. Consequently, there is no binding legal framework to hold the government accountable for these violations.

The social impact of these disappearances has been profound. Families of the disappeared often endure prolonged uncertainty and trauma, as the absence of a loved one becomes a form of psychological torture, leaving them without answers regarding their fate.

In some instances, families face additional suffering due to stigma, as the Pakistani state frequently labels them as “traitors” or “terrorists” solely because of their connection to the disappeared.

This stigmatization complicates their pursuit of justice, as they are often ostracised by their communities or subjected to harassment by state authorities. Furthermore, the pervasive fear of abduction has created a chilling effect on political activism and public dissent in Balochistan.

Many potential activists or critics of the government are silenced not just through force but also through fear. This atmosphere stifles the development of a vibrant political discourse and prevents the Baloch people from peacefully voicing their grievances.

The suppression of political freedoms has also led to the displacement of many Baloch individuals, with a significant number fleeing to neighbouring Afghanistan or seeking asylum in other countries.

Despite these challenges, efforts have been made at both local and international levels to tackle the issue of forced disappearances. Local organisations, such as the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, continue to raise awareness of the crisis through protests and campaigns, both within Balochistan and internationally.

International human rights organisations have also called for increased attention to the issue, urging the Pakistani government to uphold the rights of its citizens and investigate all cases of enforced disappearances.

However, meaningful progress remains elusive. While the Pakistani government has established commissions like the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED), these bodies are often criticised for their lack of independence and effectiveness.

Critics argue that these commissions serve merely as symbolic gestures, intended to appease international concerns without addressing the underlying causes of the problem.

The legal framework surrounding forcible disappearances in Pakistan is inadequate. While the Constitution guarantees fundamental human rights, these rights are frequently violated in Balochistan.

The Pakistani state has yet to implement comprehensive reforms that would protect its citizens from enforced disappearances, and without such reforms, the cycle of abductions and violence is likely to persist.

For the situation to improve, there must be a stronger political will from the Pakistani government to engage in meaningful dialogue with Baloch nationalist groups and address their demands for greater autonomy and control over their natural resources.

Additionally, Pakistan needs to take concrete steps to hold accountable those responsible for enforced disappearances, whether they are members of the military, intelligence agencies, or other state actors. International pressure and support for human rights organisations will also be crucial in urging the Pakistani government toward reform.

Until these measures are implemented, Balochistan will remain a region characterised by widespread human rights violations, with its people living in constant fear of abduction, repression, and violence.

The Pakistan Army, often supported by intelligence agencies like the ISI, has been widely implicated in orchestrating these forced disappearances as part of its counterinsurgency operations against Baloch nationalist movements.

These actions, carried out under the pretext of national security, have resulted in thousands of Baloch citizens being abducted, tortured, and in many cases, permanently disappeared.

The ultimate solution lies in recognising the rights of the Baloch people, ending state-sanctioned abductions, and restoring political and social freedoms in the region. Holding the Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies accountable for their role in these violations is crucial to breaking this cycle of impunity.

Until then, Balochistan will continue to be a place of suffering, where the voices of the disappeared and their families go unheard, and their pursuit of justice remains elusive.