Balochistan: Human rights activist Gulzar Dost allegedly abducted from his home in Turbat

Prominent human rights defender Gulzar Dost, the convenor of the Kech Civil Society, was forcibly disappeared in the early hours of Monday morning from his home in the Absar area of Balochistan’s Turbat, according to The Balochistan Post.

Citing local sources, the Balochistan Post reported that around 1:00am, individuals dressed in police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) uniforms stormed Dost’s residence. He was blindfolded and taken into custody, after which he was transported to an undisclosed location. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The Balochistan Post highlighted that The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) had also strongly condemned the incident, labeling it a “blatant act of enforced disappearance.” The HRCB also highlighted that he had faced repeated harassment, including multiple arrests and what they described as “baseless FIRs” filed against him for participating in peaceful protests organised by the BYC.

According to report by The Balochistan Post, despite his peaceful activism, Dost was placed on Pakistan’s Fourth Schedule last year — a government watchlist often used to monitor and restrict political activists. Both the BYC and HRCB have demanded his immediate and unconditional release, urging the government to end the widespread practice of enforced disappearances in the region.

Advertisement

Enforced disappearances remain a serious human rights issue in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, Victims–often political activists, journalists, or ethnic minorities–are allegedly abducted by state security agencies without due process. Families are left in limbo, unsure of the fate or whereabouts of their loved ones. Despite repeated appeals, justice is rare, and accountability is limited.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has been criticised for ineffectiveness, and few perpetrators have been held responsible. Human rights organisations, both domestic and international, have condemned the practice as a violation of international law.

Advertisement

The climate of fear silences dissent and undermines democratic freedoms. Legal reforms have been proposed, but implementation remains weak. Victims’ families continue to protest, demanding truth and accountability. The issue persists due to a lack of political will, military influence over civilian institutions, and the absence of transparent mechanisms to address such abuses.