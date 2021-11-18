Azerbaijan-Armenia report Casualties in border clashes

Soldiers from Azerbaijan and Armenia have perished in confrontations that erupted along the countries’ border, according to various reports.

According to the Xinhua news agency, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry claimed in a statement on Wednesday that seven soldiers were killed and ten others were injured in Tuesday’s fighting.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that one soldier was killed and 24 others were reported missing in the battles, with Azerbaijani forces capturing personnel.

The Azerbaijani side also claimed to have taken two Armenian military positions.

Both sides have accused each other of launching provocative attacks.

Hours after the clashes, the two countries reached a Russia-brokered ceasefire agreement.

On Wednesday, both verified that the fighting had ceased and that the border situation had stabilised since the truce.

The most recent wave of serious armed conflicts between the two South Caucasian countries over the disputed province of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted in September of last year, with over 6,000 people killed.

In November 2020, a truce negotiated by Russia came to an end.

A total of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

(With IANS inputs)