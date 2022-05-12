Asani now weakens into a depression

The raging Asani weakened during the wee hours of this morning and changed its direction hovering at a distance of about 800 kilometres from Kolkata. The system which was a severe cyclonic storm till last night weakened into a cyclonic storm about 60 km southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around 2.30 am today.

According to the weathermen, the cyclonic storm is expected to further lose its strength in the next few hours. By tomorrow, the system is being expected to weaken into a depression. It is very likely to move north-north-eastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts and emerge into West Central Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh coasts by the next morning.

However, even though the system took a recurve today, the storm is unlikely to undergo much changes in its direction in the new hours, according to the officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata. Officials have given a forecast of light to moderate rain or thunderstorm, likely over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal for tomorrow.

While South Bengal was spared from the devastating effect of the cyclone yesterday, districts of sub-Himalayan or northern parts of West Bengal are tipped to witness rainfall from today till 15 May. The heavy downpour of up to 200 mm is brought by the strong southerly or south-westerly wind along with moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal. The weather office has issued an orange warning for three days, including 13 to 15 May for the districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong.