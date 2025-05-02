Argentina earthquake 7.4 sparks tsunami panic across South American coast

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina on Friday, triggering panic and prompting swift tsunami alerts in the region.

The epicentre was recorded in the Drake Passage, around 222 kilometres south of Ushuaia, Argentina’s southernmost city.

Advertisement

The tremor struck offshore but was intense enough to set off emergency protocols on land. Within minutes, Chilean authorities sounded tsunami warning sirens, particularly in Puerto Williams, where residents were seen evacuating towards higher ground.

Advertisement

Videos shared on social media showed alarmed locals gathering essentials and rushing to safety as warning sirens echoed through the streets.

Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) issued an evacuation alert for communities along the Strait of Magellan, urging people to leave the coast and seek shelter in safer zones.

“As a precaution, evacuate the coastal areas of the Strait of Magellan due to the risk of a tsunami,” the official message stated.

Meanwhile, government agencies were directed to guide affected populations based on their location and the evolving threat.

Local authorities in southern Chile and Argentina began disseminating earthquake alerts and coordinating with emergency services to manage the situation.

Two additional tremors believed to be aftershocks followed shortly after the main quake, though no major damage or casualties were immediately reported.

The Drake Passage, a seismically active region located between South America and Antarctica, has experienced similar underwater quakes in the past, but Friday’s jolt stands out due to its strength and the speed at which authorities responded.

While experts continue to monitor the seismic activity, residents in the affected zones are being urged to stay alert, follow official advisories, and avoid returning to coastal areas until all-clear messages are issued.

For now, the region remains on high alert as emergency teams assess the situation and monitor potential tsunami waves along the southern shores.