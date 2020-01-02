A 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocked 41 km SSW of Coquimbo, Chile on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre, with a depth of 45.04 km, was initially determined to be at 30.2741 degrees south latitude and 71.564 degrees west longitude.

In 2016, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted western Argentina and parts of Chile, with no immediate reports of damage.

The tremor was felt in northern and western Chile in the regions of Atacama, Coquimbo, Valparaiso, 0’Higgins and the Santiago metro area.

In 2017, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted Chile that caused material damage, although there were no reports of any injuries or casualties.

The quake was felt from the Coquimbo region, in the north, to Biobio, in the south.

The Carabineros, Chile’s militarized police, reported that mudslides and landslides had occurred along the international highway leading to the Argentine city of Mendoza, where the quake was also strongly felt, and similar incidents occurred along the Las Palmas roadway near Valparaiso.