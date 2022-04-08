Amid crisis, SL Prez appoints new central bank chief

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday appointed a new central bank chief, according to an official statement.

Nandalal Weerasinghe was appointed as the governor of the central bank of Sri Lanka, following the resignation of Ajith Nivard Cabraal earlier this week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President’s Media Division said in the statement Weerasinghe had vast experience in the financial sector and served in several posts at the International Monetary Fund and the central bank of Sri Lanka.

The President handed over the appointment letter on Thursday evening and Weerasinghe assumed duties on Friday morning.

Sri Lanka has been facing economic instability recently as a severe shortage of foreign currency has left the government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel.

The island nation’s main opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on Friday demanded the government to resolve the ongoing economic crisis or face a no-confidence motion.