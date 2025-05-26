All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda arrives in Kuwait

The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda landed in Kuwait after successfully concluding its Bahrain leg of the visit.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

Previously during their visit in Bahrain, the delegation interacted with several quarters of the Bahraini society to brief them on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Advertisement

The delegation had met with Abdul Nabi Salman, the First Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Bahrain.

Advertisement

The delegation also held a meeting with Bahrain’s Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Sunday. During the meeting, the Members of Parliament emphasised India’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter Pakistan’s global misinformation and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The seven group of delegations are visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan’s DGMO to his Indian counterpart.